Dad’s Army Radio Hour, based on the classic BBC sitcom by Jimmy Perry and David Croft, comes to Lincoln New Theatre Royal on Sunday May 13.

Performed by David Benson and Jack Lane, the two actors play 25 characters in this staging of classic radio scripts based on favourite episodes from the original TV series.

The show starts at 4pm.

To buy tickets visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call 01522 519999.