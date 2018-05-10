Comedy and big band sound join forces for new musical show at Lincoln and Scunthorpe

Fans of the Rat Pack and the American Song Book are being offered a very British alternative - a rip roaring musical comedy with Big Band Swing.

Crooners comes to two Lincolnshire theatres next month - the New Theatre Royal Lincoln on Friday June 8 and The Baths Hall at Scunthorpe on Saturday, June 9.

This comedy musical is a collaboration between comedy writer and performer, Roman Marek and one of the UK’s most prolific modern swing bands. The Mini Big Band.

Crooners follows the story of three very British gentlemen who exhume the characteristics of a crooner - suave, self-assured, stylish - as they defend the role of a crooner in our modern world.

By the very same nature, it is not always obvious that these characteristics are adopted quite so well by the quintessentially British.

Cue a splendiferous injection of British comedy - tongue firmly in cheek - and an outrageous injection of Big Band Swing.

One of the Crooners is ex-professional footballer Jim Whitely, who has exchanged his studs for tap shoes after injury cut short his playing career.

The former Ireland International, Manchester City and Wrexham player features as an all singing and tap dancing main crooner.

He plays a suave, confident and charismatic English gentleman, completely at ease with the role of a Crooner in this modern world; although things don’t always work out.

The show features music of the Rat Pack singers - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jnr - as well as Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin and Britain’s very own crooner, Matt Monro with a set list of material never before heard in a theatre production.

The show also includes the fully live on-stage musicianship of the 10-piece swing band The Mini Big Band.

Tickets for the Lincoln show are available from 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

For the Scunthorpe show, call 01724 290640 or visit bathshall.co.uk .