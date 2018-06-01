CATS call for more people to be part of annual panto at Caistor

If you have every fancied ‘treading the boards’ or getting involved in another way with local theatre, now is the time.

Christmas may seem like a long time away, but Caistor Amateur Theatrical Society is already looking for people to get involved with this year’s pantomime - oh yes they are!

The story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears will be this year’s offering and many characters are needed , including a chorus to perform circus routines - juggling etc.

Roles in the show are open to anyone who is interested in taking part in this traditional Caistor entertainment.

Adults of any age and children over eight years of age will all be welcome.

Previous stage experience is not necessary as there will be plenty of experience to help you along.

Volunteers are also needed to build and paint scenery, operate digital lighting and sound systems, design and sew costumes, and assist with front of house duties, such as refreshments.

A read-through of the script and casting will take place in Caistor Town Hall tonight Friday, June 1, at 7.30pm

For more information about the show and the roles in advance, call Mike on 01472 851212.

Alternatively, just turn up on the night.

Rehearsals start on September, with the show itself set to run from Tuesday December 4 to Saturday, December 8.