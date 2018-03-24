Caistor: Poignant play is story of forgotten relative

The true story of a young First World War soldier is the basis for a play taking to the stage of Caistor Town Hall next week.

Anyone who has watched the TV series ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’ and felt frustrated when the celebrity discovers a fascinating ancestor whose story is cut short to fit the programme, will enjoy this play about a forgotten relative.

The Window is told through the eyes of a brother and sister separated by two generations.

This poignant play describes both the horrors of the battlefield and the struggles on the home front.

This new play, to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, will be in Caistor next Wednesday, March 28.

Doors and bar open at 7pm, with the performance starting at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets cost £9 (£10 on the door) and are available from Caistor Post Office or 01472 851075.