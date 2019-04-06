Black farce brings in the Loot for Playgoers at Louth

Louth Playgoers bring a masterpiece of black farce to the stage next week.

Loot, by Joe Orton, follows the fortunes of two young thieves.

Dennis (Philip Marshall Junior) works for an undertaker. Hal’s (Dan Wakefield) old mum has just died.

They rob the bank next door to the funeral parlour and find just the place to hide the loot.

With the money hidden in Mum’s coffin, there’s no place for Mum, whose body keeps re-appearing at the most inopportune times.

Add into the mix Nurse McMahon (Lucy Cooper) and Mr McLeavy (Jerry Smith), husband of the deceased, and the already thickened plot goes topsy-turvy when Inspector Truscott (John Hewer) and Meadows (Dan Blacow) turn up.

The show runs from Monday, April 8, to April 13.

Book tickets on 01507 600350 or www.louthriver headtheatre.com