CBeebies favourites are being brought to life later this year in a new stage production full of fun, laughter, music and magical puppetry. Bing Live! will be at Grimsby Auditorium on November 13, with shows at 1pm and 4pm, and November 14 , with shows at 10am and 1pm.

Tickets: 0300 300 0035 or www.grimsbyauditorium.org.uk