Beast of a story heads to The Broadbent

Pantomime season is far from over as the Lindsey Rural Players are polishing up their performance of this year’s production.

The Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby will be brought to life later this month with a ‘Tale as Old as Time’ - well almost - and tickets are already going like hot cakes, with one show already a sell out.

Beauty and the Beast will take to the stage over three weekends, starting on Friday, January 25.

Packed with songs, side- splitting jokes and even a tear or two, the show is something the whole family can enjoy.

Not only does Beauty finally get her Prince, but her fast talking French poodle also finds love in the topsy turvy world of the Beast’s palace – where even the furniture can talk.

For tickets, priced £10 and £9 (family (2+2) £34, visit broadbenttheatre.org or call the box office on 0300 400 0101