Rubber-faced comic and Kneehigh Theatre founder David Mynne returns to Tealby next month, this time with his one man presentation of the Dickens classic A Christmas Carol.

With minimal props and maximum laughs David plays every role, leaping from the delightful boy Tiny Tim to the crotchety old curmudgeon himself, Ebenezer Scrooge.

The show is at Tealby Memorial Hall on Tuesday, December 4, at 7.30pm, with advance tickets £10 (£11 on the door) and under 18s £3 from Tealby Shop or 01673 838718.