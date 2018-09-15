African play is a catch at Wickenby’s Broadbent Theatre

A powerful allegory of love, vengeance and hate comes to The Broadbent Theatre tonight, Saturday September 15.

In a small Nigerian town, Ben and Obembe, along with their two older bothers, slip away to fish at a forbidden river.

Unnoticed and carefree, they continue until one day the prophecy of a madman changes the course of their lives forever.

‘The Fishermen’ is based on the Man Brooker Prize shortlisted novel by one of Africa’s major new voices, Chigozie Obioma.

It is adapted for the stage by Fringe First-winning playwright Gbolahan Obisesan and performed by New Perspectives, in association with HOME.

The play is suitable for those aged 12 and over and will take to the stage at 7.30pm..

For tickets call 0300 400 0101 or visit broadbenttheatre.org .