A ‘dream’ production at Petwood Hotel!

The spectacular setting of the Petwood Hotel gardens in Woodhall Spa will be the setting for a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream on Sunday August 26.

The performance of one of Shakespeare’s best known works is by the Chapterhouse Theatre Company.

A spokesman for Chapterhouse said: “ Let yourself be whisked away on a thrilling journey to the most magical of forests and meet star-crossed lovers, playful fairies and hilarious travelling players.

“There will be beautifully designed Elizabethan costumes, a wonderful musical score and enchanting woodland creatures come together to make this an evening of unmissable summer garden theatre.”

Chapterhouse is now in its 19th year of touring open-air theatre to stunning loations.

•Tickets and details from the Petwood (01526 352411).