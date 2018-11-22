A Dickens classic with Farndale twist at Wickenby theatre

The rescheduled seasonal comedy for the Lindsey Rural Players takes to the stage this week at the Broadbent Theatre in Wickenby.

A play within a play, The Farndale Avenue Housing Estate Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of a Christmas Carol will run from Friday, November 23, to Sunday, November 25.

In a festive mood, the Dramatic Society ladies mount another assault on the classics with their stage version of A Christmas Carol.

They enthusiastically portray a dizzy array of characters from the Dickensian favourite (and a few which aren’t), engineer some novel audience participation, while bravely contending with an intrusive PA system, and, a real Farndale first, rap their vocal cords and feet around two original, show stopping songs.

Tickets cost £10 and £9 from 0300 400 0101 or visit at broadbenttheatre.org