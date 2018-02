Head over to Hackthorn Hall this Sunday afternoon, February 18, to see the display of snowdrops in the grounds.

The event runs from noon to 4pm, with admission £3.50 (under 14s free).

Spring bulbs will be on sale in the kitchen gardens, while in the village hall there will be the opportunity to sit down and relax while enjoying a selection of soup and afternoon tea.

Proceeds from the event will go to Hackthorn Church.