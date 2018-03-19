Singers unite for Crucifixion service at Rasen church

Singers from across the area are coming together for a service featuring John Stainer’s Crucifixion in Market Rasen’s Holy Rood Catholic Church later this month.

The event, on Sunday March 25, marks the start of Holy Week - the days leading up to Easter Sunday.

Conducted by Jeff Blewett, there will also be two soloists alongside a choir of more than 40 singers, from various choral societies, choirs, and singing groups.

There is no charge for entry and no ticket is required, however there will be a retiring collection for donations.

“The point is this is a community initiative and everyone should be able to afford to come along,” said spokesman Keith Winnard.

“Any monies which exceed the costs will be invested in future community projects.”

The service starts at 5pm and refreshments will be available afterwards.

Details: 07982 300764.