Music, magic and buffoonery come to Horncastle’s Lion Theatre this Friday, September 7, with ‘Just Like That! The Tommy Cooper Show’.

John Hewer reprises his role as the comic genius with impeccable timing and trademark fez.

The show has been on the road for five years and this is their last Lincolnshire date

Tickets for the show are available from the music shop in the Bull Ring or www.horncastletheatre.co.uk.