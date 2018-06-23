Rose celebration at Gunby Hall gardens

The great British rose is being celebrated this weekend at Gunby Hall.

The National Trust property’s annual Rose Day will take place this Sunday, June 24, 11am to 5pm.

Not only are the many roses in the eight-acre gardens at their best this time of year, there is lots more to enjoy.

There will be rose displays of the 40 plus rose varieties grown at Gunby in the stables, plant sales, craft and trade stalls as well as an art exhibition in Orchard Gallery.

Three floors of Gunby Hall are open too to explore and the Gunby tea-room will be serving hot and cold drinks as well as yummy cakes and sweet treats.

Pick up a mallet to play some croquet or take along a picnic and make a day of it.

Normal admission applies, with proceeds from non-members donated to St Peter’s Church, which is located just outside the gardens.

Dogs on leads are welcome anywhere in the gardens and grounds.

“Rose Day always marks that summer is really here,” said Gunby’s Astrid Gatenby.

“The gardens are filled with the lovely fragrance and colours of the many roses.

“Visitors love seeing the roses on display in jars in the stables and chat about which ones they would like to grow in their own gardens.

“In the rooms of the house lots of roses will be included in flower arrangements, which means it smells delicious inside Gunby Hall too.”

For more information call 01754 890102 or visit: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall