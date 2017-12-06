Rasen Lions are getting quizzical

Market Rasen Lions are raising money for Market Rasen Youth group.

They will be holding a Christmas pub quiz and raffle this Friday, December 8, in the Market Rasen Football and Cricket Club at Rase Park.

The evening starts at 7.30pm, with the cost £2.50 per person for the quiz, with teams of four to six.

Turkey and stuffing rolls and mince pies will be available at £2.50.

A raffle will be held at the mid point of the quiz, with a number of prizes donated by local businesses.

In addition, there is also a Christmas paper quiz on sale, where each answer is an item of clothing or something carried or worn upon the body,

There are three prizes of £20, £10, and £5 on offer for the winners and the quiz costs £1.

They are on sale at Rasen Hub and completed entries need to be returned by Friday, January 5.