Post Holocaust homecoming

After the Holocaust, there is a bitter homecoming in the first showing of the new year for Louth Film Club.

‘1945’ tells how a village’s preparations for a wedding day are disrupted by the arrival of two Jewish survivors of the Holocaust.

The film follows the villagers’ paranoid reactions – over the course of one day – some of whom fear these and other Jews are coming to reclaim Jewish property.

Black and white imagery conveys sublimely the weight and depth of guilt, anger and regret, recalled as if a dream.

The Hungarian film, with subtitles, will be shown on Monday, January 6, at the Playhouse Cinema in Louth’s Canon Street.

The screening will start at 7.30pm, with admission £5 for LFC members and standard prices for non-members.