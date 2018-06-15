Open Gardens and Scarecrow trail at Cadney and Howsham

At least 10 gardens, together with a wildlife walk, will be open in the neighbouring villages of Cadney and Howsham this Sunday, June 17, from 11am to 5pm.

There will also be dozens of scarecrows dotted around both villages.

Liz and Dave have one the Cadney Open Gardens.

In 2016, they grew some delphiniums for the 2016 event and one grew so tall, they claimed The Guinness World Record for the world’s tallest delphinium!

Grade 1 listed Cadney church is one of the oldest churches in the area and well worth a visit; the church will have a delightful flower display.

There will be maps, raffle, tombola, craft stall, ploughman’s lunches, cakes and refreshments in Howsham Village Hall. Plus there will be woodturning demonstration in Howsham Park too.

Maps and refreshments will also be available in both Cadney Church Hall and there will be plant sales in both villages.

A free minibus service will run throughout the day to take visitors between the two villages and visitors are encouraged to park in Howsham and take the bus to Cadney.

All proceeds for local good causes, including Lindsey Lodge Hospice, Cadney church, Howsham Park, Howsham Village Hall and the local LIVES group.

More details can be found on Howsham Village Hall’s Facebook page and at www.opengardens.co.uk - search Cadney and Howsham.