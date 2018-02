Horncastle’s Lion Theatre holds open auditions for the May production, Hobson’s Choice, next Wednesday, February 21.

There is also a series of Tuesday evening play readings coming up.

On February 20 it will be ‘Ladies Of Spirit’, February 27 ‘The Gaul’ and March 6 ‘Journey’s End’ - any of them could be future productions.

Readings are held in the theatre starting at 7.30pm and all are welcome.