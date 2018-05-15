Oh what a night to be had at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall

The world’s first and longest-running tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - which moved Frankie Valli to say ‘you guys are dynamite - comes to Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on Friday June 8.

Celebrating its tenth anniversary, critically-acclaimed production ‘Let’s Hang On’ takes theatregoers on a musical journey through the prolific career of the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame honoured band.

“Performing, in full, everyone’s favourite songs and movie soundtracks from a catalogue spanning over five decades, the set list is solid-gold hit after solid-gold hit,” said the show’s lead guitarist and vocalist Dino Buttarazzi.

“Grease gives way to Stay from Dirty Dancing, December 1963 (Oh What a Night!) to Sherry, Beggin’ to Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back To You to Walk Like A Man and Big Girls Don’t Cry.

“These and many more are sandwiched into a fast-moving evening culminating in taking the roof off with Let’s Hang On in a spectacular finale.

“Prepare to be blown away with breath-taking vocal performances and outstanding musicianship that features an amazing live horn section. This sensational 10th anniversary show is definitely not a night you’ll want to miss!

“Oh what a story. . . Oh what a show. . . Oh what a night is in store when the world’s first and longest-running tribute to the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons celebrates ten years at the top.”

For tickets call 01724 290640 or visit bathshall.co.uk