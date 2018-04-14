New restaurant to ‘spice’ things up in Wragby

A Wragby business owner is set to launch his latest venture this month - a 100-seater restaurant which combines English and Indian cuisine.

Mohammed Ullah Stephen has undertaken a 10-week project which will see a former pub in Wragby converted into a restaurant.

Mr Ullah Stephen owns the Adam & Eve Indian restaurant in Wragby, but is currently refurbishing The Turnor Arms which provides much larger premises.

The Adam & Eve will remain open for trade in Wragby until the Turnor Arms refurbishment is complete.

The new restaurant will hold more than triple the number of diners that the Adam & Eve Indian restaurant can cater for - increasing from 24 to 100 covers.

The new venue will be split into three different rooms - meaning large parties can hire a room all to themselves.

Mr Ullah Stephen says he knows exactly what the requirements for a successful restaurant in the area are and will ensure his wide menu caters for everyone.

He said: “We will be serving a traditional Sunday carvery from 12pm to 3pm.

“There will also be quick and easy English food - such as fish and chips or burger and chips.

“Authentic Bangladeshi food will also be on the menu.”

Other features at the restaurant will include two bars, a beer garden and a large car park.

Mr Ullah Stephen, originally from Birmingham, first moved to the area about five and a half years ago after he took on a takeaway business in Bardney.

The refurbishment of The Turnor Arms is the latest venture for the business owner.

Mr Ullah Stephen hopes to attract customers from the area and further afield with the new layout and menu that caters for all tastes.

He said: “It is such a great spot with big surrounding villages and towns - such as Horncastle and Market Rasen.”

Since announcing the news that the Adam & Eve is effectively moving, Mr Ullah Stephen said the response from customers in and around Wragby has been ‘massive’.

He said: “The Facebook post has reached 2,900 people.

“We have had a massive response; social media is so powerful.

“Customers knowing who we are and where we are going will make a massive difference.”

Mr Ullah Stephen said he had yet to decide on a name and hopes work will be completed in the next four weeks.

The restaurant is due to open for trade towards the end of the month.