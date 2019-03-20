Winter Wilson in concert at Brigg

Winter Wilson will be in concert on Friday, March 22, at St John’s Church Hall in Brigg.

Last year, Kip Winter and Dave Wilson toured with Fairport Convention and released a new album ‘Far Off on the Horizon’.

They blend superb, often hard-hitting original songs, stunning harmonies and musicianship with sometimes hilarious tales of life on the road.

The concert starts at 7.30pm, with tickets £10; doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are available from Brigg Tourist Information, 01652 657053 or 07716 126982.