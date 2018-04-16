Wild Willy set to wow in Festival Hall show

Live music is back at Market Rasen’s Festival Hall next month as Wild Willy Barrett’s French Connection takes to the stage.

With their unique musical style and irrepressible sense of fun, changing gear with almost every number, it is easy to see how audiences are captivated by this very talented quartet.

A master of live entertainment, multi-instrumentalist Wild Willy Barrett’s dry off-the-wall humour has audiences laughing out loud between numbers, as the warm and charismatic vocals of Jane Williams take centre stage.

Innovative arrangements beautifully performed on a variety of instruments - including the guitar, cello, fiddle, banjo and uilleann pipes - add a touch of magic.

The concert is at the Caistor Road venue on Saturday, May 12, when a night of fun and great musicianship is promised.

Doors open at 7pm, for a 7.30pm start, and the bar will also be open.

Advance tickets cost £12 from the Festival Hall box office at Garnett’s Sweet Shop in the town’s Queen Street or on line through the Lincoln Drill Hall ticketing services , www.lincolndrillhall.com .

Tickets on the door will be £14.