Wild Willy set to wow at Rasen’s Fessie Hall

There is still time to get tickets for the live music event in Market Rasen’s Festival Hall this month.

Wild Willy Barrett’s French Connection will be taking to the stage on Saturday, May 12.

A master of live entertainment, multi-instrumentalist Wild Willy Barrett’s dry off-the-wall humour has audiences laughing out loud between numbers, as the warm and charismatic vocals of Jane Williams take centre stage.

Innovative arrangements beautifully performed on a variety of instruments create a night of fun and great musicianship is promised.

Doors open at 7pm, for a 7.30pm start, and the bar will also be open.

Admission is £14 at the door, but you can save £2 by buying tickets in advance from Garnett’s Sweet Shop in the town’s Queen Street or on line through the Lincoln Drill Hall ticketing services at www.lincolndrillhall.com .