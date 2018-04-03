Welcome return by the Mighty Doonans to Kirton Lindsey

After sell out concerts in the three previous years, Kirton Town Hall Love welcomes back the The Mighty Doonans this month.

The Doonans has a enviable reputation for their imaginative interpretations of traditional and contemporary songs, none more so than Sam Cooke’s ‘Bring it on Home’ and Eddie Pickford’s ‘Johnny Miner’.

The band was born from The Doonan Family Band, which included Mick Doonan, Kevin Doonan, Stu Luckley and Phil Murray.

New members Frances Doonan and Walter Fairburn were recruited, along with two other next generation family members Rosie Doonan and Ben Murray.

The Mighty Doonans will be at Kirton Lindsey this Saturday, April 7, with advance tickets £14 from the One Stop store in Kirton, from Brian on 01652 649230 or email brianchudley@btinternet.com .