UK reggae band heading to Louth

Louth Town Hall is set to see one of its biggest gigs come to the town for decades when Aswad – the UK Kings of Reggae - hit the stage on Saturday, September 8 .

After 21 albums and four decades on the music scene, Aswad remains one of Britain’s best loved reggae bands.

The band is renowned among reggae fans for their rich melodies and compelling harmonies, woven over hard rhythm tracks and inspired horn riffs.

Andy Howlett, CEO of Louth Town Hall said: “We are delighted that we could attract such a huge name to Louth.”

For tickets to the show, visit: www. louthtownhall.co.uk.