Two generations of music come together at Faldingworth

A mother and son duo will bring their own blend of music to Faldingworth next week.

Sarah Grey and Kieron Means will be in concert at Faldingworth Memorial Hall on Saturday, March 24, starting at 8pm.

Sarah is about songs, ballads and tunes from North America and The British Isles accompanying herself by frailing a five string banjo.

She lives for her music, which means that as well as being technically excellent, her performances are also filled with warmth and spirit.

Kieron has a high, lonesome yet rounded voice and supports his mother’s material.

Support on the night will come from The Rye Sisters, a Lincoln-based duo who perform Americana and folk-country songs in close harmony, accompanied by guitar and fiddle.

Tickets priced £10 can be reserved from 01522 535770 or watkins.folk@gmail.com.