Turning the page for Nettleton music event

No novel is too daunting, no book too big, no genre too intimidating for a musical duo called The Bookshop Band.

Award-winning songwriters Beth Porter and Ben Please pen songs inspired by books they have read and will be bringing their brand of folk pop songs to Nettleton Village Hall next week.

In a very special evening, their literary kaleidoscope of words and music will draw you in and take you somewhere fabulous.

Beth and Ben bring the books - along with a travelling bookshop in case you discover your new favourite - to the stage, along with a multitude of instruments and their distinct voices.

The Bookshop Band will be performing on Saturday, March 23, starting at 7.30pm.

Advance tickets cost £10 (£12 on the door) from The Painted Tree in Nettleton’s Church Street or 01673 828478.