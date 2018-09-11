Triple ‘T’ bring new folk and old to stage at Faldingworth

An all-female ensemble from London will take to the stage this week in Faldingworth.

Tell Take Tusk will be performing original arrangements of folk songs - old and new - in the Memorial Hall this Saturday, September 15.

First seen at Broadstairs Folk Festival, the three Ts instantly impressed with their charm, wit, attack, signature three-part harmonies and clarity of words.

As well as inventive interpreters and skilful arrangers of music from the British Isles, they are prolific writers, with the songs are enhanced by melodious instrumental accompaniment.

Support at Faldingworth will come from Gainsborough duo Mike and Sue Dewsbury, known as Stitherum.

The evening starts at 8pm and tickets, priced £10, can be reserved from Andy Watkins, on 01522 535770 or by email at watkins.folk@gmail.com .