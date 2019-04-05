Toronto trio take to Kirton Lindsey stage

A talented trio from Toronto take to the stage at Kirton Lindsey this week.

Headlining at this Saturday’s Town Hall Live concert will be Good Lovelies.

Kerri Ough, Sue Passmore and Caroline Brooks are three talented vocalists in their own right.

However, it is their voices interwoven in harmony that elevates the band from impressive to peerless.

For the first time ever in the UK, they will play as a full band, being accompanied by MJ Dandeneau on bass and Mark Mariash on drums.

The girls themselves will swap instruments and take it in turns to sing lead vocals.

Support will come from Fortunate Ones from Newfoundland - Catherine Allen and Andrew O’Brien.

Tickets for the concert on April 6 cost £15 and are available from Brian on 01652 649230 or from www.wegottickets.com