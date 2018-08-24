Top class Blues takes to stage of The Hope

The Hope Tavern at Holton le Moor is back on The Hamilton Loomis Band schedule as part of his 2018 European and UK Tour.

From Galvaston, Texas, Hamilton fronts the full American band, which features Grammy award winner Fabian Hernandez on sax and keys, with Will Morris and Mike Meade on drums and bass.

Hamilton himself is a guitarist/singer/songwriter, renowned both in the states and throughout Europe as one of the “‘most exciting entertainers in blues’.

The legendary Bo Diddley said of Hamilton Loomis: “He is one of a kind.. his name is Hamilton! You better get out of his way cuz he’s comin!”

Well, now he is coming to the Hope Tavern this Sunday, August 26.

Start time is 4.30pm and tickets are available from the venue; call in or telephone 01673 828217.