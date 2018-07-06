The Vamps to perform at the Bonus Arena

One of Britain’s most successful bands is to visit Hull as part of their UK arena tour next Spring.

The Vamps will perform at the Bonus Arena on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 and tickets go on sale later this month.

The Vamps have picked up more than two billion streams globally and have 8.4 million monthly listeners and 1.7 million followers on Spotify. They are also one of the most watched artists on YouTube, with over 600 million video views.

Their most recent album, Night & Day (Night Edition), scored the top spot on the Official Albums Chart and also stormed into the Top 10 on iTunes in over 20 countries including Argentina, Philippines, India and Australia.

As well as their phenomenal record sales, they also have a huge live following.

The Vamps have done four European arena tours and have sold out the O2 Arena multiple times.

Their most recent tour saw them sell over 100,000 tickets.

They are also a force to be reckoned with on social media, with over 6 million likes on their Facebook page, more than 4.2 million followers on Twitter and 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

The Vamps are Brad Simpson (Vocals, Guitar), James McVey (Guitar), Connor Ball (Bass) and Tristan Evans (Drums).

They will be joined on the tour by pop-rock trio New Hope Club.

The Bonus Arena is a state-of-the-art, music and events complex that will allow Hull to attract large corporate conferences, exhibitions and trade tours as well as major touring concerts, stand-up comedy, family shows and sporting events. Gigs announced so far at the Arena include Van Morrison, George Ezra, Madness, Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals, Boy George and Culture Club, Jack White, Bill Bailey, Rick Astley, and The Harlem Globetrotters.

Tickets for The Vamps at the Bonus Arena go on general sale at 10am on Saturday, July 28.

They will be available via www.bonusarenahull.com