The sounds of X-Factor finest

Join The Little Mix Experience for a jam-packed concert of one of the X Factor’s finest exports.

Presented by Sweeney Entertainments, the show pays tribute to one of the UK’s finest girl bands, with breathtaking dance moves, replica costumes and fine vocals.

Bursting with personality, this is a high-energy show from beginning to end!

The Little Mix Experience brings all of Little Mix’s greatest hits, including DNA, Wings, Salute, Black Magic, Love Me Like You, Secret Love Song and many, many more.

Sweeney Entertainments, co-founded by Julie and Peter Sweeney, has been providing a wide repertoire of top quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for more than 18 years, both in the UK and internationally.

They now boast a repertoire of 14 touring productions.

The company saw its busiest year to date in 2018 and now has even more performances on offer, at a growing number of venues, and with the strongest audience figures to date.

Julie said: “The Little Mix Experience faithfully recreates Little Mix’s greatest hits, emulating the style, sound and dance moves in a concert environment that is suitable for all ages.”

Shannan Cairns, performer (as Perrie Edwards), choreographer and creative director for The Little Mix Experience, said: “The audience can expect a high energy show for all the family to enjoy.

“There are all the hits from Little Mix, from the very beginning until now, along with replica dance routines and costumes.

“It really is the full Little Mix Experience.”

The Little Mix Experience will be at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Saturday, April 6.

The show starts at 6pm, with tickets £17.45.

Call the box office on 0844 8542776 or book online by visiting scunthorpetheatres.co.uk