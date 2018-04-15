The Drifters at Lincoln theatre

The Drifters will be performing songs you know and love at Lincoln New Theatre Royal on Saturday May 5.

The Drifters started in 1953 and are still very much performing to this day.

The line-up of singers has changed over the decades, but they still perform the classic hits that everyone knows and loves.

Their new tour will see them performing all the classic hits such as ‘Saturday Night At Movies’, ‘You’re ‘More Than A Number,’ ‘Come on Over to My Place’, ‘Up On The Roof,’ ‘Under the Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin In The Back Row’, ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’, ‘Down On The Beach,’ ‘Hello Happiness’ and many, many more!

The Drifters are touring with a new line up, handpicked by Tina Treadwell - President of the Treadwell Entertainment Group and owner of ‘The Drifters’ brand.

Tina’s father started the group with Clyde McPhatter and brought in several greats thereafter such as Johnny Moore and Ben E King.

Her mother Faye was later responsible for bringing the group to the UK and overseeing such hits as ‘Like Sister and Brother’, ‘More than a number’ and ‘Sitting in the back row’.

Tina believes this current group is one of the best to date and is very excited about the upcoming UK and World tour.

For tickets to the Lincoln show visit www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk or call the box office on 01522 519999.