The next concert at Town Hall Live, Kirton-in-Lindsey is this Saturday, September 15, when Amanda Anne Platt & The Honeycutters from Asheville, North Carolina headline.

There is an empathetic and charming ingrained in Amanda’s songs and last year’s show at Town Hall Live was a sell out.

Supporting will be York-based singer songwriter Dan Webster.

Tickets are priced at £13.50 and can be obtained from Brian on 01652 649230.