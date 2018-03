Join the fun and ride the wave of adrenaline and nostalgia that will sweep you from surf and sun to hit after hit, as Beach Boyz Tribute Band take to the stage at Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall on Thursday, March 29, starting at 7.30pm.

The band has built up a following across the Uk and Europe and the show of complex orchestral arrangements and intricate harmonies of America’s biggest ever pop group is in demand wherever it plays. For tickets call the box office on 0844 854 2776.