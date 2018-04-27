Sunday music session at Holton le Moor

This Sunday, April 29, the Hope Tavern blues session welcomes one of the most popular bands on the UK Blues circuit and over the years have become friends and a real favourite at the Tavern, having helped establish the Tavern as a serious blues venue nationally.

Formed in 1991 by Gary Boner, Roadhouse is one of the UK’s most established, big stage and festival Blues/Rock acts, but they are equally happy in the smaller intimate venues like the Hope.

A six piece outfit, made up as a collaboration of experienced and exceptional Blues/Rock musicians and two, talented female vocalists,

Roadhouse is generally regarded as generating some of the best original modern blues material in the UK.

Led by acclaimed song writer, guitar player and singer, Gary Boner, they have played more than 2,000 live shows, including most of the high profile festivals across Europe - from Glastonbury to Belgium, Holland and France - released 11 albums, featured live on the Paul Jones show and are currently enjoying radio exposure with their latest album, dark Angel.

Sunday’s show starts at 4.30pm and the door charge is £8.