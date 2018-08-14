Sound of The South comes to Scunthorpe

When great British pop institution The Beautiful South split in 2007, most band members didn’t feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments just yet.

The South was formed, featuring former members of The Beautiful South including singer Alison Wheeler and lifelong sax player Gaz Birtles.

Since original singer Dave Hemingway left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has moved across to front the band with Alison and taken on vocal duties.

The band plays the songs made famous by The Beautiful South and brings back the full flavour and excitement with the nine piece live band.

They will be bringing the South sound to Scunthorpe’s Baths Hall for one night only on Sunday, October 14.

Start tine is 8pm and tickets are available from the box office on 0844 854 2776 or via www.bathshall.co.uk