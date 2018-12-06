Simply the best entertainment show set to wow audience at Scunthorpe

With a Lifetime Achievement Award under its belt and a hectic, fast-growing gig schedule right across the UK and into Europe, Totally Tina stops off at Scunthorpe this weekend for one night only.

The cast of ‘Totally Tina’, it seems, is definitely ‘better than all the rest’.

The longest running tribute to the Queen of Rock and Roll is in demand, yet with the same passion, drive and attention to detail that’s earned Liverpool-born Justine Riddoch and her band the top spot since 2013.

Now they are fine-tuning what is a unique celebration of Tina’s live concert career with a whole host of exciting set changes and flamboyant costumes, pulsating new dance routines and the characteristic custom twists which make it a hit with an army of fans nationwide.

Most importantly, and for the first time ever, the band has been asking its audiences what they’d like to hear played, so songs like ‘I Can’t Stand The Rain’, ‘Typical Male’, ‘Undercover Agent for the Blues’ and ‘I Don’t Wanna Lose You’ – all chosen by the fans – will be among those added to classic favourites like ‘Nutbush City Limits’ and ‘Simply The Best’.

Lead vocalist Justine Riddoch said: “The support of our many fans across the country is humbling; they’re truly amazing and incredibly loyal.

“Every year, we make ourselves a promise to pull out all the stops, so that the show is the very best it can be and the audience goes home buzzing!

“Building up a following takes time, and a lot of hard work, and we believe in looking after our fans.

“What they want to hear is what’s important, which is why we’ve asked them this year.

“We had a fantastic response, and we’re hoping they’ll love what we’ve done.”

Tickets for the show at Scunthorpe’s Plowright Theatre this Saturday, December 8, are available from the box office on 0844 854 2776 or online at www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk/whats-on/totally-tina/

