Showcase for Rasen band commissions

Market Rasen Band play their first town concert of the year this Sunday, May 20.

The event will give the band the opportunity to showcase the two newly commissioned pieces that was part of them securing the Lottery grant, which culminated in the workshop and concert by Black Dyke in Lincoln Cathedral.

The Spring concert is also the first opportunity for the band to show off their Third Section Midlands Championship winner’s cup which they won in March.

The band now goes on to represent the Midlands at the Finals of Great Britain in September at Cheltenham.

They are currently trying to raise the money to fund the trip, which will run into many thousands of pounds.

Sunday’s concert will also feature the Training/Junior Band.

The concert is in the Festival Hall, with doors opening at 2.30pm for a 3pm start.