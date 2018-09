West End hit show ‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ is heading to The Baths Hall at Scunthorpe on October 10.

It tells the story of the singers, from their humble beginnings as Rock n Roll duo ‘Tom and Jerry’, right through their massive success, dramatic break-up and finishing with a stunning recreation of the 1981 Central Park reformation concert, all the while using huge projection screen with photos and film footage. Tickets from the box office: 0844 854 2776