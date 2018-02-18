Scottish sound at Hope blues session today

This week’s Blues Session at the Hope Tavern in Holton le Moor presents Scottish rock/blues trio The Lewis Hamilton Band.

Since their formation in August 2010, they have been booked for more than 500 shows, from Shetland to Slovenia, and have appeared at most of the UK’s biggest blues festivals, including Main Stage performances at Hebden Bridge and Maryport.

As a guitarist, Lewis pays tribute to some of the greatest musicians of the 20th century, taking influence from people like Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix and Rory Gallagher.

At the age of 20, Lewis has developed a guitar style that has been compared to Joe Bonamassa and Eric Johnson.

Vocally, he takes influence from the likes of Dave Mathews and John Mayer, and he writes his own music.

The show this Sunday, February 18, starts at 4.30pm and the door charge is £8.