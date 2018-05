The Elles Bailey Band headlines at Town Hall Live in Kirton Lindsey on Friday, June 1.

Bristol based Elles Bailey has a talent for crafting and seamlessly weaving roots, blues and soulful rock, with a contemporary edge and fate has blessed the 28 year old with a smoky vocal style that perfectly suits her music.

Supporting, will be Bridlington singer songwriter Gracie Falls.

Advance tickets cost £13.50 from Brian on 01652 649230 or www.wegottickets.