Rock it out as Old Hands take to stage at Howsham

The first of this year’s entertainment events gets under way at Howsham Village Hall this weekend.

This Saturday, February 9, the village hall will be hosting Howsham Rocks.

Taking to the stage for the live music night will be local band ‘Old Hands’.

Comprising Dave, Steve and Rick, the band has played at Howsham village hall several times before and always bring a good mix of music to listen to and lots to dance to as well.

Tickets for the event cost £7 and are available from 01652 678768.

Alternatively, call into Clayton’s Corner Cafe in Howsham to pick up tickets.

Howsham Village Hall is a bring your own drinks venue.

All profits from this event will be donated to Howsham Park to help improve the park area behind the hall, including general upkeep and towards the cost of drainage works.