Remembrance organ concert

To mark Remembrance Day, a special concert will be held in Louth Town Hall.

As part of the programme for the North Lincolnshire Theatre Organ Preservation Society, organist David Ivory from Bury St Edmunds will be playing the Compton Theatre Organ at the Eastgate venue this Sunday, November 11.

The Remembrance Day Concert will start at 2.30pm.

The doors open at 2pm, with admission £6, which is payable on the door.

For further information about the concert call 01472 812490 or visit the website www.nltops.co.uk .

The next concert will be on Sunday, December 9, when Joanne Naulls will be the guest organist.

Among the organists performing next year are Cameron Lloyd, Phil Kelsall, Kevin Grunill and Andrew Nix.