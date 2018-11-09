Relive the Magic of Motown and celebrate sound of a generation

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into The Baths Hall at Scunthorpe.

Seen by more than a million people, it’s no surprise the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history.

Magic of Motown EMN-180611-094903001

Prepare yourself for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

This breath-taking concert spectacular takes you on a musical journey through all your favourite songs.

Celebrate the sound of a generation as the timeless music of Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and more, are sensationally recreated by an exceptionally talented cast and band.

This tribute show comes to The Baths Hall on Friday, February 8, 2019.

Tickets from 08448 542776 or via www.bathshall.co.uk