This weekend, the Hope Tavern Blues Session moves away from the usual blues four piece format and into a more traditional ‘country blues’ style, presented by the highly acclaimed English duo Rag Mama Rag.

Ashley and Deborah Dow create an exceptionally full and hard driving rhythmic sound, which will soon have you tapping your feet.

They bring their 20s and 30s-based blues to the Holton le Moor venue this Sunday, March 10; the concert starts at 4.30pm, with the door charge £8.