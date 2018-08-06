Radio 1 DJ and more than 30 acts at Joefest music festival

A summer event for music lovers takes place this weekend, as local festival Joefest opens its gates on Friday afternoon.

Headlining the festival will be indie-pop outfit Fickle Friends, fresh from scoring a top 10 hit with their debut album You Are Someone Else, as some of the most exciting emerging bands from across the UK join the cream of the county’s music scene for a weekend celebrating new music at Stourton Estate, Baumber.

Joining Fickle Friends are Friday headliners Flyte, 6 Music favourites Boy Azooga, BBC Radio 1 DJ Abbie McCarthy and more than 30 other acts across two stages.

This year, for the first time, the festival bar will remain open until 2am, with festival DJs keeping the party going into the early hours.

Some of the rising stars from the county’s music scene were chosen to play the festival by BBC Introducing in Lincolnshire, who will be broadcasting live from the festival on Saturday night.

Real Ale lovers are in for a treat, with six different beers on offer, including the specially brewed JoeFest session ale. There will also be a range of chilled ciders and lager.

A new and improved food offering for festival-goers includes burgers by the Lincoln Taphouse & Kitchen, a wood-fired pizza oven, Ribs n Bibs’ Texan BBQ, fantastic vegan fayre, provided by Dee’s Kitchen, Eskimoo milkshakes, teas, speciality coffees and delicious home-made cakes from Lincolnshire Bakes.

Weekend camping and day tickets are available from the festival’s website, joefest.com, with prices starting at £21.99, and discounts available if you buy in advance.