‘Pre-Fab Four’: Grimsby date as part of Get up and Go tour

Occasional supergroup ‘The Rutles’ return next May with ‘The Get Up & Go Again Tour 2019’, with a date set for Grimsby Central Hall.

Widely known as the ‘Pre-Fab Four’, The Rutles first arrived on our screens in 1975 via a sketch on Eric Idle’s BBC television series ‘Rutland Weekend Television’.

It featured Neil Innes (Monty Python songwriter and ex-Bonzo Dog Band founding member) fronting the band, singing, ‘I Must Be In Love’.

Three years later, the groundbreaking movie, ‘All You Need Is Cash’, expanded the satire and featured guest appearances by George Harrison, Mick Jagger, Bill Murray, Michael Palin, Paul Simon, John Belushi, Dan Ackroyd, and many more.

As a peer of The Beatles in the 1960s - The Bonzos appeared in the Magical Mystery Tour film and Paul McCartney produced a single for them - Neil Innes is well-qualified to satirise the Fab Four.

With the exception of Eric Idle, each of the four Rutles - including drummer John Halsey, aka Barry Wom - sang and played their own instruments as well as acting in the film.

In fact, few people realise that Halsey is a rock icon in his own right, having drummed on many classic albums, including Lou Reed’s Transformer, featuring the classic ‘Walk on the Wild Side’.

For this tour, expect a full evening’s entertainment, featuring all the classic songs, including ‘I Must Be In Love’, ‘Cheese And Onions’, ‘Piggy in the Middle’, ‘With A Girl Like You’, and (of course), ‘Get Up & Go’.

In 2019, The Rutles are: Neil Innes (aka ‘Ron Nasty’) on vocals, guitar and keyboards; John Halsey (aka ‘Barry Wom’) on vocals and drums; ‘Rutling’ Ken Thornton on vocals and lead guitar; Phil Jackson on vocals and keyboards, and Jay Goodrich on vocals and bass guitar.

They will be playing Grimsby Central hall on Thursday, May 30, with doors opening at 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start.

Advance tickets cost £21 from 01472 349222, online at www.solidentertainments.com or the Central Hall box office.