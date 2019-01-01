Politically charged duo on tour

Sleaford Mods are one of the most important, politically charged and thought provoking duos currently making their mark on the UK music scene and beyond.

They are poised to release their fifth studio album, entitled ‘Eton Alive’, and have also announced a 33-date tour, which will include a stop at Lincoln’s Engine Shed.

The album, which features 12 new tracks from the prolific artists, was recorded in Nottingham.

The record will be the first release on Jason and Andrew’s newly formed label ‘Extreme Eating’ and their first album since parting ways with Rough Trade Records.

They are at the Engine Shed on Thursday, March 21, with entry to 14 years and above.

Visit www.engineshed.co.uk for tickets.